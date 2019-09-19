Youth Waterfowl Hunt to Kick-Off Saturday

And an opportunity to soak up some time in the great outdoors this weekend that won’t have you crying “fowl”.

Youth waterfowl hunting kicks off Saturday in Michigan.

That’s in addition to the early firearm antlerless deer hunt.

Children 16 and younger can hunt ducks, mergansers, geese and several other species of bird.

Kids do have to be accompanied by an adult and get a base license in order to take part in the hunt.

Waterfowl Hunting Weekend wraps up Sunday.

For more information, click here.