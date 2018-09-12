Young Girl Dies From Injuries in ATV Accident

A young girl involved in an ATV accident in Missaukee County has passed away from her injuries.

On Sunday morning, deputies were called to the 2800 block of W. Beeler Road in Reeder Township following a report of an ATV Accident on private property.

On scene, deputies found that a 14 year-old girl and 12 year-old girl had been injured after crashing the ATV into a tree.

The 12 year-old was flown to Butterworth Grand Rapids and the 14 year-old was taken to Traverse City Munson, both for serious injuries.

Now, the sheriff’s office says that the 12 year-old, Riley Robinson, passed away.

Her 14 year-old sister remains in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation shows that uneven terrain and speed were factors in the accident.