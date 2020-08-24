Wyoming Man Chases Man Down with Truck in Benzie Co.

A Wyoming man is behind bars after allegedly chasing a man down with his truck.

Police say they got calls of a person driving erratically on Benzie Boulevard in downtown Beulah early Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene they found the victim lying on the ground.

The Wyoming man says he was chasing the victim because he tried to steal his truck.

The victim, a 47-year-old man from Washington, says he was awakened by loud music and found the suspects truck parked in the middle of the road blasting music.

The victim says he turned down the radio, took the keys out the ignition and called 911.

That’s when the Wyoming man began chasing him on foot, and later got into his truck to continue the chase.

The Wyoming man was taken to Benzie County Jail for felonious assault and is awaiting arraignment.