Wuerfel Park, Beach Bums Bought By Downstate Investors

Well, take me out to the ballgame!

Next year, fans of the Traverse City Beach Bums are in for some big surprises.

One of them, is going to be a new name!

Announced on Wednesday, a group of investors, calling themselves Traverse City Baseball, which is being lead by the West Michigan Whitecaps – bought the team, and the ballpark.

The previous owners, the Wuerfels had talked with the Whitecaps when the started the Beach Bums in 2006 – and when they were ready to move on they let West Michigan know.

From there, the investors worked for nearly two years to put together this deal, which finally came to fruition this month.

The new owners are already talking about what some of those new ways to use the facility could be.

Some options discussed for the park includes high school sports and concerts.

The new owners are also moving the team into a new league, the Northwoods League.

This is a collegiate league made up of over 20 teams in the midwest.

This does mean however, that last year’s players will not be able to return. Chamberlin said they are working to place those players in with other teams in other leagues.

And with all these changes, the new owners feel they need to rebrand the team and ballpark.

And they’re asking the fans to help them do that. A contest is being held to name the new team.

To give some examples of team names, this new TC team will be up against other teams such as the Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Growlers.

But it’s up to you, to be as creative as you want with coming up with a name that describes the team, the area, and the people of Traverse City.

Information on how to submit your ideas can be found on TraverseCityBaseball.com

The new team’s first game is expected to be in May of next year and the new owners hope to see you there.