Wrong Way Driver Arrested on I-69 in Eaton Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 26, 2020
Eaton County Police say last night they received multiple calls about a driver going the wrong way in I-69 in Windsor Township.

Callers reported that the driver was going north in a southbound lane near Lansing Road.

When police arrived to the area they were able to quickly stop the driver.

The driver says she thought she was on US 131, she was then arrested and taken to Eaton County Jail.

No one was injured during the incident.

