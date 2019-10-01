Written in Stone: Australian Company Makes Paper Out of Rock

Get this… two entrepreneurs in Australia decided to look for an environmentally responsible way to make paper…

They’re using stones to create paper instead of trees.

The process uses waste stone mined from construction sites and other industrial waste dumps.

Right now, the pulp and paper industry uses over 40-percent of all the wood bought and sold across the globe.

The process of using stones instead involves taking dust, washing it, grinding it into a fine powder.

It’s then mixed with a resin that will decompose over time — so the new paper won’t clog landfills.

The paste is then rolled into paper that can be as thin as a notebook or as thick as cardboard.

It’s also waterproof!

The brand is called Karst Stone Paper and it’s currently selling notebooks and planners.

The creators hope to make stone paper a sustainable alternative to several everyday products.