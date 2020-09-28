- Advertisement -
Workers Safe After Factory Fire in Alepna

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 28, 2020
Saturday afternoon officials say there was a fire at Decorative Panels International in Alpena. 

Workers say the plant lost power and that a fire sparked in the building. 

When city fire officials arrived there was light smoke and all the workers had evacuated the building. 

Firefighters were able to identify the source of the fire and quickly put it out. 

One worker had to be treated for injuries on the scene but is said to be okay. 

Further investigation shows the fire  was an accident caused by overheated equipment.

