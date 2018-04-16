Work on Hardy Dam Means Delays on Hardy Dam Road

Drivers in Newaygo County will want to plan for delays as a dam project gets underway.

Consumers Energy needs to replace a tipping wall on the Hardy Dam.

The tipping wall is designed to release excessive water down an auxiliary spillway in the

event of an extremely high flow period.

It serves as a safety measure to protect the integrity of the dam.

This past winter, pressure from excessive ice buildup caused sections of the wall to tilt toward the roadway.

Crews were able to remove ice from the panels and fit them safely back in place.

But this project is designed to prevent the same type of ice issue in the future.

The work was to start on Monday and is expected to take until May 23rd.

During the work, the Hardy Dam Road will be reduced to one lane.

Occasionally crews will need to close the entire road.

This work will also delay the refilling of the Hardy Pond.

Typically the pond is refilled by May 1st – but due this work the pond isn’t expected to be refilled until the second weekend of June.

Due to the lower level of the pond, Consumers Energy recommends that boaters wait until the pond is refilled before heading out.

They also say the public should be careful around the shoreline, the land exposed by this drawdown may be mucky and potentially hazardous, especially for children.