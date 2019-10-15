Work Begins in Cadillac’s Mitchell Bentley Transformation Project

And with that — one era ends and another begins for the City of Cadillac.

The burned-out Mitchell Bentley factory will soon undergo a major transformation.

As we’ve reported since the project was announced — the site will be cleaned up and replaced with a 500 kilowatt Consumers Energy solar garden…

While the rest will be redeveloped.

We were there as work to remove thousands upon thousands of cubic feet of hazardous debris from the shattered complex launched Tuesday.

As the work goes on…

The city and Consumers Energy have set spring 2020 as their target to begin construction on the solar garden.