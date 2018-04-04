Woman’s Body Recovered From Gladwin County Lake

Police pulled a body out of a Gladwin County Lake

At around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, deputies were called to the 600 block of E. Sun Oil Rd. on Smallwood Lake for the report of a paddleboat with a body attached.

Once on scene, deputies found an orange paddle boat near the west shore of the lake.

A rope was trailing from the boat and was attached to a submerged body.

The body was recovered from the lake and later identified as 68 year-old Barbara Ogg.

During the investigation, it was found that Ogg was attempting to retrieve the boat which had been adrift.

She was wearing waders and was able to grab the boat.

Ogg tied the rope around her arm, and at some point, her waders filled with water and pulled her under.

Her life jacket had become dislodged by that point.

Deputies believe Ogg had been dead for over a week before her body was discovered,

The investigation remains open, but a preliminary cause of death is accident drowning.