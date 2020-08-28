- Advertisement -
Woman With Outstanding Warrants Pulled Over in Osceola County, Found With Drugs

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 28, 2020
A Michigan State Police Trooper was patrolling Evart in Osceola County, when he noticed a vehicle whose driver had outstanding warrants.

He pulled the vehicle over and arrested a 23-year-old Barryton woman.

The Evart Police canine unit searched the scene and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was taken to jail for the warrants and narcotics violation.

She is still waiting to be arraigned.

Woman With Outstanding Warrants Pulled Over in Osceola County, Found With Drugs
