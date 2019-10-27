- Advertisement -
Woman Taken Into Custody for Heroin Sales

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 27, 2019
A woman is behind bars for allegedly selling heroin in Charlevoix County.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement took 35-year-old Evalyn Nicole brown of Charlevoix into custody.

According to sane, detectives began purchasing heroin from brown in December of last year.

SANE also followed brown to her source in grand rapids on two occasions.

Detectives then worked with the local drug team and the drug enforcement agency to identify her source, who was ultimately arrested as well.

Brown is now charged with multiple counts of delivery of heroin.

Woman Taken Into Custody for Heroin Sales
