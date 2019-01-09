Woman Sentenced to Prison For Crash that Killed Emmet County Boy

A woman accused of impaired driving after hitting and killing a young boy has been sentenced.

36 year-old Holly Hibbler turned herself into Emmet County authorities and was arraigned on the charge of reckless driving causing death.

Back in August, state police say Hibbler was the driver of the car that hit a mother and son walking their bikes along Maxwell Rd. in Springvale Township.

9 year-old Samuel Myers was flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

At the time, troopers believed both drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Hibbler pleaded no contest to her charge, which means she will accept punishment for the crime, but not responsibility.

Now, a judge has sentenced her to 10 to 15 years in prison.