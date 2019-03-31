Woman Sentenced In Deadly Leelanau County Drug Deal

The third person connected to a deadly Leelanau County drug deal is headed to prison for two years.

Charges were filed against Angela Rose Schocko in September when it came to light that Schocko had told her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend to deliver heroine to 31 year old Kevin Yannett who later died.

The heroine turned out to be straight fentanyl.

Shocko’s daughter and her boyfriend are already behind bars

Shockco pled guilty Monday in 13th Circuit Court.

