Woman Sentenced After Selling Drugs to Undercover Officers in Emmet Co.
Posted On February 24, 2020
A woman who allegedly sold drugs to undercover police was sentenced Friday.
This woman Brittney Hall was sentenced to seven months in jail for possession of heroin and 12 months for methamphetamine.
She previously faces charges for selling drugs to undercover cops back in May of last year.
After the sell police pulled over Hall and searched her car, where they found meth, heroin, and cash.