- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Woman Sentenced After Selling Drugs to Undercover Officers in Emmet Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 24, 2020
294 Views
0

A woman who allegedly sold drugs to undercover police was sentenced Friday.

This woman Brittney Hall was sentenced to seven months in jail for possession of heroin and 12 months for methamphetamine.

She previously faces charges for selling drugs to undercover cops back in May of last year.

After the sell police pulled over Hall and searched her car, where they found meth, heroin, and cash.

Post Views: 294



Trending Now
Four Arrested for Meth and Heroin in Traverse City
Sierra Searcy February 24, 2020
Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Police in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy February 21, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Woman Sentenced After Selling Drugs to Undercover Officers in Emmet Co.
Share No Comment