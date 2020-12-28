Woman Rescued from East Grand Traverse Bay After Losing Control of Vehicle

Sunday night a woman lost control of her car and slid into the East Grand Traverse Bay.

Peninsula Twp. Fire Department tells us the driver was going down a hill on Wilson Road on the Old Mission Peninsula when she lost control and slid off the road.

Slick roads from snowfall are said to be the cause of the accident.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

The water was thankfully shallow enough for the car to not have been fully emerged.