Woman Recovering After a Buggy vs. Semi Crash in Osceola County

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a buggy vs. semi crash.

It happened on Tuesday September 22 80th Ave. near 19 Mile Rd. in Highland Township.

A 33-year-old Marion woman while driving a buggy southbound on 80th when she was hit by a southbound Straight Truck Semi being driven by a 38-year-old Roseville man.

The Marion women was thrown from the buggy, sustained major injuries and was Transported by Osceola County Ambulance to Cadillac Munson Hospital and then transferred to Traverse City Munson Hospital and is stable.

The Semi driver was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.