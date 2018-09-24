- Advertisement -
Woman May Face Charges for Alleged Jewelry Theft

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 24, 2018
A woman may be facing charges after allegedly stealing expensive jewelry.

It happened last Tuesday at a home on Arthur Court in Grand Traverse County’s Acme Township.

According to deputies, thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken by a woman.

Investigators say the suspect had been in the home legally at the time.

The sheriff’s office has recovered some of the jewelry and the investigation is still open.

The suspect has been identified and deputies are submitting a report to the prosecutor’s office requesting charges for the theft.

