Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Clare County Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On April 15, 2019
A Farwell woman is dead and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Clare County.

At around 2:36 Sunday afternoon, dispatch learned of a two vehicle crash on E. Ludington Dr. near S. Grant.

Deputies and rescue crews responded, and once on scene, found that 2001 Infinity had collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon.

An investigation revealed that the Infinity, driven by 58 year-old Malinda Fox of Farwell, was going west when it lost control in the snow and slush.

The car then continued into the path of the eastbound Yukon, leading to a crash.

Deputies say Fox sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38 year-old driver of the Yukon and his 13 year-old passenger both received minor injuries and were taken to Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center in Clare.

The crash remains under investigation.

