Woman Killed, Man Injured in Leelanau County Crash

A Glen Arbor woman is dead and a man was hospitalized following a crash in Leelanau County.

At around 7:54 Tuesday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to a two vehicle crash at M-72 and Benzonia Trail.

Once on scene, first responders found two vehicles with extensive damage and two injured drivers.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota SUV was southbound on Benzonia Trail when it failed to stop at the intersection.

The Toyota then crossed into the intersection and was hit by a westbound Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 31 year old man from Empire, was taken to Munson Traverse City for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, an 81 year old woman from Glen Arbor, was hospitalized with serious injuries, but later died.

The crash remains under investigation.