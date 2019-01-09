- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Leelanau County Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 9, 2019
489 Views
0

A Glen Arbor woman is dead and a man was hospitalized following a crash in Leelanau County.

At around 7:54 Tuesday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to a two vehicle crash at M-72 and Benzonia Trail.

Once on scene, first responders found two vehicles with extensive damage and two injured drivers.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota SUV was southbound on Benzonia Trail when it failed to stop at the intersection.

The Toyota then crossed into the intersection and was hit by a westbound Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 31 year old man from Empire, was taken to Munson Traverse City for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, an 81 year old woman from Glen Arbor, was hospitalized with serious injuries, but later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Post Views: 489



Trending Now
Couple Safe After Fire at Their Grand Traverse County Home
Remington Hernandez January 4, 2019
Woman Dies After Falling Through Ice While Snowmobiling in Alpena Co.
Jessica Mojonnier January 4, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Woman Killed, Man Injured in Leelanau County Crash
Share No Comment