Woman Killed in Midland Co. Crash, Passenger Injured
Posted On June 8, 2020
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car crash in Midland County.
Police say Sunday evening around 6 p.m. on West Prairie road 22-year-old Bryton Lalonde was driving and suddenly lost control.
Police say she strayed to the shoulder of the road, overturned and unfortunately died at the scene.
The 21-year-old passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police say Lalonde was not wearing a seatbelt and it is not known if the passenger was wearing one.
Investigation on the crash is still underway.