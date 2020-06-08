Woman Killed in Midland Co. Crash, Passenger Injured

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car crash in Midland County.

Police say Sunday evening around 6 p.m. on West Prairie road 22-year-old Bryton Lalonde was driving and suddenly lost control.

Police say she strayed to the shoulder of the road, overturned and unfortunately died at the scene.

The 21-year-old passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say Lalonde was not wearing a seatbelt and it is not known if the passenger was wearing one.

Investigation on the crash is still underway.