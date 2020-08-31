Woman in Stable Condition After Being Stabbed in Clam Lake Township

A woman was stabbed early Monday morning in Clam Lake Township.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found the 40-year-old woman with one stab wound.

The victim says she was attacked and that it all happened outside her Clam Lake Township.

She says she was approached from behind and stabbed and that the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman suffered from a single non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition.

The attack is still under investigation and police say there is no danger to the public.