Woman in Serious Condition After Being Stabbed in the Face in Mason Co.

A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed in the face .

Police say the investigation sparked after the 29-year-old woman messaged her friend on Facebook asking for help.

When Mason County police arrived at the scene they said they could hear a person inside falling to the floor just inside the door.

Police then found the woman with a stab wound to the face.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was found hiding in the home and immediately was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

The suspect now faces a ten year felony for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder with a Habitual Offender, fourth Offense notice.