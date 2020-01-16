Woman in Otsego Co. Jail for Drug Possession

A woman may be spending some time behind bars for allegedly being in possession of narcotics.

Authorities arrived at the scene of Old US 127 in Otsego Lake Township, after this woman Hailey Frank was reported as quote “tweaking” and being very jittery.

They located her in the parking lot of a business with a man and found that her license was suspended.

After further investigation and searching Frank, police found yellow pills in a plastic bag and a small syringe.

She was arrested and taken to Otsego County Jail and faces a felony for possession of drugs.