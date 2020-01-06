Woman in Hospital for Life Threatening Injuries after Being Ejected from Vehicle

A weekend car crash has landed a woman in the hospital after being ejected from her vehicle.

Mecosta County police arrived at the scene to find the 26-year-old woman on U.S. 131 at MM 140.

Authorities say the woman as traveling northbound when her car left the roadway, rolled over and she was ejected.

EMS took the woman to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman yet.

Investigation on the crash is still underway.