Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit By a Car

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Ludington.

At 9:27 Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the accident on US-10 and Jackson Blvd.

Once on scene, officers found a 66 year-old Ludington woman laying on the westbound lane.

Witnesses say the driver of a westbound subaru entered the intersection on a green light from US-10.

The pedestrian woman was hit as she was crossing the street.

She was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington and later transported to Hackley Hospital.

As of 8:00 o’clock this morning, the woman is listed in critical condition.