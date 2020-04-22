Woman in Clare Co. Custody for Car Crash, Attempted Stabbing

A woman is now behind bars for trying to stab someone after crashing her car into theirs in Hamilton Township.

The victim says, Alyson Jacques, crashed her car into theirs with a 1-year-old child in the car and after the crash Jaques tried to stab them with a knife.

Police say Jaques left the scene, was stopped, arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.

She now faces multiple charges for assault with a dangerous weapon, child abuse and Police Officer fleeing.

Jaques is being held on a $50,000 bond.