Woman Hospitalized After Snowmobile Crash in Kalkaska

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 10, 2020
0

A snowmobile crash has a Marshall woman in the hospital.

Authorities say the woman was riding along trail 76 south of M-72 in Kalkaska when she lost control going around a curve, hitting a tree.

A helicopter came to airlift the woman but it could not reach her because of the weather.

Authorities believe that speed is a factor in the crash and that the woman was in stable condition when she arrived at the hospital.

