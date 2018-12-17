Woman Hospitalized After Crash in Mecosta County

A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Mecosta County.

At 2:10 Monday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews were dispatched crash on southbound US-131 near 11 mile rd. in Mecosta Township.

During an investigation, deputies found that an 88 year-old Charlevoix woman was driving south when she went off the roadway into the median.

The vehicle then hit the guard rail and rolled several times, before coming to rest.

The woman was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with non life threatening injuries.