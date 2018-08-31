Woman Hit by Car in Ludington Has Passed Away

A woman that was hit by a car in Ludington has passed away.

On Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the accident on US-10 and Jackson Blvd.

Once on scene, officers found the 66 year-old Ludington woman, now identified as Gail Brittain laying on the westbound lane.

Witnesses say the driver of a westbound Subaru entered the intersection on a green light from US-10.

Brittain was hit as she was crossing the street.

She was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington and later transported to Hackley Hospital where she was in critical condition.

As of this morning at 2:40am, Police were notified that she passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo.