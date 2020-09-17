Woman Found Dead in Passenger Seat, Suspect Located with Blood on Clothes and Body

A woman is dead and a man is in jail for drunk driving after a crash in Otsego County.

Police say they found the body of 22-year-old Brittany June Poirier from Vanderbilt, Thursday in the passenger seat of a Ford Explorer.

The car was found on Whitmarsh Road near Peanut Hill Road in Corwith Township off of the roadway.

Police later determined the deceased woman was not the driver.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Gaylord man who was found at his home.

Police say when they located the man he had blood on his clothes and body.

He was arrested for driving drunk causing death and a slew of other charges.

The suspect was lodged at the Otsego County Jail pending formal charges from the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and arraignment.