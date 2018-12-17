Woman Facing Drug Charges After “Shooting Up” in Benzie County Parking Lot
Posted On December 17, 2018
178 Views0
A woman is behind bars after reportedly using drugs in the parking lot of a gas station.
On May 31st of this year, a trooper was pumping gas at a Benzie County gas station when a woman approached him.
She told the trooper that she had had seen a woman in a nearby car “shooting up” drugs, and pointed to a red Mazda.
The trooper spoke with the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nicole Froncek of Traverse City.
He began to investigate, eventually finding a syringe and signs of drug activity.
The trooper soon seized a substance believed to be a drug, which was sent to a lab for testing.
The drug was later determined to be Fentanyl
Froncek is now charged with drug possession and was held on a $1,000 bond.