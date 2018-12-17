- Advertisement -
Woman Facing Drug Charges After “Shooting Up” in Benzie County Parking Lot

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 17, 2018
A woman is behind bars after reportedly using drugs in the parking lot of a gas station.

On May 31st of this year, a trooper was pumping gas at a Benzie County gas station when a woman approached him.

She told the trooper that she had had seen a woman in a nearby car “shooting up” drugs, and pointed to a red Mazda.

The trooper spoke with the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nicole Froncek of Traverse City.

He began to investigate, eventually finding a syringe and signs of drug activity.

The trooper soon seized a substance believed to be a drug, which was sent to a lab for testing.

The drug was later determined to be Fentanyl

Froncek is now charged with drug possession and was held on a $1,000 bond.

