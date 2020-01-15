Woman Faces Life in Prison for Trying to Kill Someone She Believed Sexually Assaulted a Family Member

A woman who allegedly tried to kill someone she believed sexually assaulted one of her family members, now faces life in prison.

Authorities say this woman Nicole Marie Eaton went to a home on East Mitchell Road, to kill a person she believed sexually assaulted a family member.

Eaton allegedly pointed the gun at the victim, but the victim was able to wrestle her to the ground and disarm her with the help of others at the residence.

The victim was previously accused of sexual assault but was acquitted of all the allegations.

Eaton now faces life in prison for one count assault with intent to murder and has a $1 million cash bond