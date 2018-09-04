- Advertisement -
Woman Escapes Abuser by Calling 911, Pretending to Order Pizza

MSP Troopers arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Wexford County.

On Monday, a 58 year-old man was arrested following a 911 call on the 300 block of 20 Rd. in Antioch Township.

Troopers determined that an argument led to the assault.

Officials say the man was intoxicated when assaulting the women and threatened her with a gun.

In an attempt to escape, the victim was able to calm the situation and place a 911 call while pretending to order a pizza.

She then fled the house on foot and hid in a nearby wooded area until troopers arrived.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail on multiple charges including Possession
of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Felony Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault by Strangulation.

