- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Woman Dies in Otsego County House Fire

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On June 23, 2018
341 Views
0

A woman was found dead following a fire in Otsego County.

At around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, the Otsego Lake Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 11000 block of Bradford Lake Drive.

Once on scene, crews found the home fully engulf in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, a woman’s body was found inside.

The woman has not been positively identified at this time, pending an autopsy.

The MSP Fire Marshal along with a MSP K-9 Unit responded to the scene to conduct further investigation.

At this time, no foul play is expected, and a further investigation is being conducted.

Post Views: 341



Trending Now
Man Rescued From Lake Michigan After Falling Off Boat Near Manistee
Remington Hernandez June 23, 2018
Officials Offer Tips to Help Prevent Spread of Hepatitis A During Outbreak in State
Jacob Owens June 19, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Woman Dies in Otsego County House Fire
Share No Comment