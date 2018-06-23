Woman Dies in Otsego County House Fire

A woman was found dead following a fire in Otsego County.

At around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, the Otsego Lake Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 11000 block of Bradford Lake Drive.

Once on scene, crews found the home fully engulf in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, a woman’s body was found inside.

The woman has not been positively identified at this time, pending an autopsy.

The MSP Fire Marshal along with a MSP K-9 Unit responded to the scene to conduct further investigation.

At this time, no foul play is expected, and a further investigation is being conducted.