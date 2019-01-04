Woman Dies After Falling Through Ice While Snowmobiling in Alpena Co.

A woman is dead after falling through ice while snowmobiling on long lake in Alpena county.

Friday at around 10:30 in the morning, dispatch received a call from the woman who they identified as 60 year-old Lynne Bever of Linwood.

She reported that she had fallen into the ice and needed help.

A trooper 3 miles away hurried to the scene and found the victim in the water about 200 yards off shore.

Her boyfriend and his snowmobile were nearby as he was trying to reach her.

The trooper attempted to cross the ice toward Bever, but found the ice was too thin.

Crews then arrived with anti-exposure suits and began belly-crawling toward her but were unable to get her out of the water.

Responders tried to render aid while she was in the water, trying to keep her alive while waiting for further equipment.

And when an air boat arrived, they were able to get her out of the water.

But it was too late, she had gone into cardiac arrest.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Alpena Medical Examiner and doctors from the hospital determined the cause of her death to be drowning.