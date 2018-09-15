Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash

A woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a crash in Missaukee County.

Just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning, rescue crews were called out to N. Layman Rd. near Oak Dr. in Caldwell Township.

Once on scene, crews found four people pinned inside of an SUV against a tree.

According to deputies, the SUV was going south on Layman Rd. when it lost control and went off the roadway.

The SUV then began to roll, before crashing into a tree.

A 25 year-old Cadillac woman in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 22 year-old woman and 37 year-old man were flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 26 year-old driver of the SUV was taken to TC Munson by ambulance.

At this time, deputies believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.