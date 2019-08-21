Woman Dead Following Fiery Rollover Crash in Isabella County

A woman is dead following a fiery crash in isabella county Tuesday afternoon

Just before four o’clock, deputies and rescue crews responded to the one-car rollover on Millbrook Road, west of Gilmore Road.

Investigators say the vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and went into a field.

Once in the field, however, deputies believe the driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to roll several times.

The vehicle hit a power pole and the vehicle caught fire with the victim inside.

First responders were quick to get on scene, and tried to get the woman out of the car, but were unable to.

Investigators are now working to identify the woman.