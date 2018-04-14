- Advertisement -
Woman Dead After Getting Hit By Car in Lake County

Remington Hernandez Posted On April 14, 2018
A woman was killed after being hit by a car Lake County.

At around 3:17 Saturday morning, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a car vs. pedestrian accident on US-10 near Hawkins Rd, in Chase Township.

Once on scene, deputies found a 32 year-old woman had been hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the victim is being released at this time.

The Michigan State Police are now investigating the incident.

