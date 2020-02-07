Woman Charged in Kalkaska Co. Fire That Hurt Firefighter

A 2018 house fire that injured a Kalkaska County firefighter and was thought to be suspicious has resulted in charges for one woman.

On October 15th of 2018, the state police fire marshall began investigating the house fire on Anderson Rd. in Kalkaska Township.

The Kalkaska Township Fire Department had responded to the scene and a firefighter was soon hurt while rescuing a woman inside.

He was treated locally, but the woman was taken to Grand Rapids for further care.

During the MSP’s investigation, a K9 found traces of accelerants on the living room floor.

Samples were examined and ultimately lead to the arrest of the woman injured in the fire.

54-year-old Gretchen Lee VanOrmer is charged with first degree arson.

If convicted, she could face life and up to$20,000 in fines.

Vanormer was released on a $20,000 bond.