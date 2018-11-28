- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Woman Charged In Crash That Killed Emmet County 9 Year-Old

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 28, 2018
103 Views
0

A woman accused of impaired driving after hitting and killing a young boy has been charged.

36 year-old Holly Hibbler turned herself into Emmet County authorities and was arraigned on the charge of reckless driving causing death.

Back in August, state police say Hibbler was the driver of the car that hit a mother and son walking their bikes along Maxwell Rd. in Springvale Township.

9 year-old Samuel Myers was flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

At the time, troopers believed both drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Now, Hibbler has pleaded no contest to her charge, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

That plea means she will accept punishment for the crime, but not responsibility.

A sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Post Views: 103



Trending Now
Two Men Dead After Crash in Clare County
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Man Dead After Shooting Involving Clare County Deputies
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018

You are reading
Woman Charged In Crash That Killed Emmet County 9 Year-Old
Share No Comment