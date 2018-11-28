- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Woman Charged For Embezzling $12k from Grand Traverse County Business

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 28, 2018
107 Views
0

A woman has been charged after reportedly embezzling thousands of dollars from her employer.

36 year-old Nikki Bartram is accused of taking around $12,000 while she was an accounting manager at Stone House Bread.

According to court documents, the business’ owner audited her financial records and found multiple issues.

Investigators say Bartram paid herself an extra salary, paid for extra vacation time, used the company’s money to make personal purchases, and failed to deposit cash.

In an interview with deputies, Bartram also reportedly admitted to making the purchases, but claimed she thought it was okay because no one told her to stop.

She is facing an embezzlement charge, which has a penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Post Views: 107



Trending Now
Two Men Dead After Crash in Clare County
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Man Dead After Shooting Involving Clare County Deputies
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Woman Charged For Embezzling $12k from Grand Traverse County Business
Share No Comment