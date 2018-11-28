Woman Charged For Embezzling $12k from Grand Traverse County Business

A woman has been charged after reportedly embezzling thousands of dollars from her employer.

36 year-old Nikki Bartram is accused of taking around $12,000 while she was an accounting manager at Stone House Bread.

According to court documents, the business’ owner audited her financial records and found multiple issues.

Investigators say Bartram paid herself an extra salary, paid for extra vacation time, used the company’s money to make personal purchases, and failed to deposit cash.

In an interview with deputies, Bartram also reportedly admitted to making the purchases, but claimed she thought it was okay because no one told her to stop.

She is facing an embezzlement charge, which has a penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.