Woman Assaults Deputies and Kicks Window of Patrol Car During Arrest

Grand Traverse Deputies say a woman possibly under the influence assaulted them when trying to arrest her.

She even damaged their patrol car by kicking the windows.

On Thursday around 4pm, the deputies were called to a residence in Long Lake Township after a report of a 21 year-old woman being disorderly and acting strange.

After investigating, deputies arrested the woman.

And that’s when she assaulted both deputies and EMS staff.

When inside the back of the patrol car, she kicked the backseat windows, damaging the vehicle.

She was then taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and after will be transported to the Grand Traverse County Jail for charges including resisting arrest, damage to police property and assault on Police/EMS Personnel.