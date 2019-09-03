Woman Arrested in Wexford Co. for Hitting Trooper in Face

The woman a state trooper says hit him in the face during an investigation is under arrest in Wexford County.

It happened in Boon Township over the weekend when state police were called to a destruction of property report.

The caller pointed to a ditch where police say the suspect was hiding in the grass.

When the trooper called her out, she allegedly wouldn’t cooperate and ran into a nearby house.

Police found she lived there.

She continued to avoid the trooper, which is when a struggle began that ended with that hit to the trooper’s face.

Police eventually got her under control and arrested the woman for obstructing and resisting, assaulting police and a probation violation.

She’s currently in the Wexford County Jail and has not been named yet.