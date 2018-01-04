Woman Arrested for Driving Drunk, Had Five Prior Offenses

A traffic complaint led to the arrest of a woman in Leelanau County who police believe was driving drunk for at least the sixth time.

Around 11 o’clock Wednesday night, deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on South Maple City Road north of Burdickville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 2002 Chevrolet SUV off the west side of the roadway. The driver was identified as a 54 year old woman from Lake Ann.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman smelled of alcohol and the deputy on-scene notice several indicators of intoxication.

Police say when the woman was asked to step out of her vehicle, she was unable to stand without assistance.

The driver was arrested on the suspicion of felony drunk driving, third offense.

She has two prior drunk driving convictions out of the State of Texas, and three prior drunk driving offenses out of the State of Louisiana.

The woman was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.