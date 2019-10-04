Woman Arrested For Driving Drunk, Going Wrong Way in Cheboygan Co.

A woman was arrested for her third drunk driving offense after troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver.

At around 7 o’clock on Thursday, dispatch received numerous 911 calls, reporting a vehicle going north in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Troopers ultimately found the vehicle as it approached them head-on in the southbound lane, eventually passing them.

The troopers turned around and were able to pull the suspect over.

They soon found 58-year-old Natalie Thompson of Merritt, appearing to be drunk.

When asked by troopers where she was going, Thompson reportedly said she did not know.

Police say she was also unaware she had been driving the wrong way.

Following a sobriety test and a look in her car, Thompson was arrested for operating while intoxicated, third offense and having open alcohol.