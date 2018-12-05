Woman Arrested For Counterfeiting, Cashing Checks of Kalkaska Business

A woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing checks from a Kalkaska County business fraudulently.

Last August, state police began investigating after Kalkaska Screw Products reported that someone had counterfeited and cashed some of their checks downstate.

Investigators eventually learned that the total value of the checks was over $2500.

Kalkaska Screw Products employees developed a possible suspect using Facebook and gave that information to police.

Troopers then gathered evidence, including bank records and surveillance video, and determined that the crimes happened in Macomb County.

The case was sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor, who issued a warrant for 23-year-old Carley Clark of Sterling Heights.

She was arrested by the state police fugitive team and charged with uttering and publishing.