Woman Arrested After Standoff, Pursuit in Alpena County

A woman is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit and standoff in Alpena county.

At around 10 am Saturday, state police were dispatched to do a well-being check on a 54-year-old woman that was said to be suicidal.

Reports also indicated the woman was drunk, driving in an unknown area with a loaded handgun.

Troopers later found the woman outside her home near the 9000 block of M-32.

The woman reportedly pointed a handgun across M-32, forcing troopers to close the road and evacuate nearby homes.

Police tried to speak with the woman, but she soon went inside her home and reemerged with a rifle, before getting into her car and leaving.

A pursuit ensued until the woman pulled into the driveway of an unknown home.

Police surrounded the woman’s car, but she ignored their commands and drove off again.

She was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

She is now facing charges for resisting police, fleeing, operating while intoxicated, and having a gun while intoxicated.