Woman Arrested After Leading Police On High Speed Chase

A woman was arrested for leading police on a high speed car chase and allegedly driving drunk Friday.

Police say speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

The woman did not pull over when authorities attempted to stop her.

She instead sped off and weaved through traffic as an attempt to escape.

Deputies say the woman was going so fast around a curve that it caused her to spin out during the chase.

She was arrested for fleeing and eluding in Suttons Bay Township.

Police say the woman was also drinking and arrested her for driving drunk.