Woman Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Her Elderly Parents In Leelanau Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 10, 2020
A woman is now in Leelanau County custody for allegedly hitting and assaulting her elderly parents.

Authorities say they arrived at the residence in Elmwood Township to find the 55-year-old woman, intoxicated, yelling and screaming.

The woman allegedly assaulted her parents who called 911 and was restrained by her son with the help of her elderly father until police arrived.

The woman was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault and taken to Leelanau County Jail.

